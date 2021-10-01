Lady Gaga says fashion is "limitless" like jazz music.

The Oscar-winner, 35, wowed in two show-stopping gowns designed by her sister, Natali Germanotta, for her global live-streamed concert for Westfield on Thursday (30.09.21).

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker performed songs from her new duets album with jazz icon Tony Bennett, 'Love For Sale', and oozed old Hollywood glamour in a head-turning feathery beaded number, before a quick change into an elegant black velvet dress.

And the 'Born This Way' hitmaker has recalled how her 29-year-old fashion designer sibling created gowns that are "authentic" to who she "truly is".

Gaga is famous for her outrageous ensembles over the years, from the iconic meat dress to the chicken outfit, but the 'A Star is Born' star says her true personal style is that of a jazz singer.

Gaga said: "In terms of fashion, I would say that there's nothing that is a limit because when it comes to jazz music, jazz music is limitless. In terms of the figures of chords, the way that music is structured, it's the most liberated music of all music to me. And I am inspired mostly by family and my sister made the costumes that I wear during the show tonight and she has watched me be a jazz singer since I was in my early pre-teen years when I was an 11 and 12 year old so she knows how to make something for me that feels authentic to who I truly am. I guess what I would say is, when we think about clothing in terms of jazz, we think about authenticity, we don't think about an idea. And while during the '20s there was jazz, jazz lived far beyond the '20s, like right now in 2021. And we think this is jazz too."

Millions of fans both online and across Westfield's global network of flagship destinations, including fans at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, were treated to a preview of the much-anticipated jazz album, ahead of its official release to the public today (01.10.21).

For those who missed the performance, it is available to watch at www.youtube.com/c/WestfieldLive until 14 October.