Katherine Heigl has urged her fans to donate blood following the death of her brother.

The 'Greys Anatomy' star spoke out about the importance of giving blood on the 35th anniversary of her brother's death after he died in a car accident aged 15.

She said: "Jason was in a car accident September 23rd 1986 and was in the ICU on life support for a week. He was taken off life support 35 years ago today."

The actress - best known for playing Dr Izzie Stevens on hit medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' - took to Instagram to share the heartfelt plea, posting the message alongside a picture of her brother as a child.

She continued: "My mother always says it was not the easy thing to do but it was the right thing to do. Today. On the anniversary of Jason's death. I implore us all to do not the easy thing but the right thing and become an organ donor.

"Death is inevitable. Tragedies happen. But none of us are in this alone. At least that's what Jason taught me."

Katherine, 42, added that her parents immediately donated his blood and organs following the death of their son because they could not bare the thought of anyone else experiencing the same tragedy.

She added: "They donated what they could because they not only knew it was what Jason would have wanted but because they did not want anyone else to suffer what they now would have to if they could prevent it. "

The star bravely opened up about her tragic loss, something she was quick to admit she doesn't do often.

She explained: "I don't often talk about him. Or this day. Or the weeks and months and years that followed but my mother wrote an email to a friend this morning that she shared with me and I thought…well that I'd like to share her words because what she has to say is important. Not only for my family but for anyone out there who has lost someone they love too soon."