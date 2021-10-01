Xbox chief Phil Spencer believes that console shortages will continue into next year.

Spencer admits that the global chip shortage is making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand for Xbox Series X/S systems.

He told TheWrap: "I think it's probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem.

"When I think about, 'What does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is?' There are multiple kinds of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it's going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year."

Chip shortages have blighted the video game industry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Spencer regrets having to let down players who are desperate to get their hands on the new generation of consoles.

He shared: "The thing that's most disappointing is just the fan disappointment.

"People really want this new generation of consoles—they're good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders—and they want the new functionality. We're working hard to bring them to market but it's going to be a challenge that we'll work through for quite a while."