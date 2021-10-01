David Arquette's daughter won't watch 'Scream'.

The actor - who met Coco's mother Courteney Cox on the set of the cult classic horror - has admitted his daughter finds it too "weird" to watch her parents in the film.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I tried to watch one with her once, she was like, 'I can't do this, this is too weird'. I don't know. It's hard for me to watch too.

"She's 17 right now, I’m not sure she's really ready to dive deep into the origins of her parents' earlier relationship."

David married 'Friends' star Courteney in 1999 and they welcomed Coco into the world in 2004, the same year the sitcom wrapped up following its tenth season.

The pair were together for over two decades, but split in 2010 and eventually divorced in 2012.

David's comments come as the former flames will be reunited in the upcoming fifth instalment of the 'Scream' franchise.

Although they will be back with fellow original cast members Neve Campbell, Roger L. Jackson and Marley Shelton, it will be the first film in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven following his death from a brain tumour in 2015.

Instead, 'Southbound' director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet - who co-directed 2014's 'Devil's Due' - will be at the helm.

David opened up about the loss of his former director, but shared that his presence was still very much felt on the set of 'Scream 5'.

He added: "It was great. I mean, it's hard without Wes, you know, that was at the forefront. But [I] did feel his energy there, and certain moments and certain scenes, you just feel the wind blow and you're like, 'I don't know, maybe I’m like a little bit of a hippy at heart, but I I felt his energy there. It just brought up a lot of memories of Wes too."