EA has announced a community initiative for 'Battlefield 2042'.

The developer outlined the 'Positive Play' initiative to ensure that gamers will have a positive experience when the title is released on all platforms later this year.

EA said: "We want you to be proud of being a part of the Battlefield community – a globally inclusive and diverse community where any race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, heritage, or country of origin are welcome."

The company has also shared its expectations for gamers in the Community Charter, which outlines what is expected from players and stressing that any form of harmful behaviour towards other players will not be tolerated.

The firm state: "We take our commitment to Positive & Fair play seriously, and won’t tolerate bad actors on the Battlefield. As a community, we play the objective, together."

The 'Positive Play' initiative helps gamers to refine their social experience when playing 'Battlefield 2042', which comes with several tools so players can define their own experience.

Players will be able to block and unblock other players in-game so they cannot be contacted via message or voice chat. The game will also contain a text profanity filter that is continuously active and there will also be options to mute in-game text, individuals or all players in a chat.

Gamers will be able to report other players within the game and the 'Battlefield' portal will offer players admin tools such as the ability to apply persistent bans across Community Experiences.