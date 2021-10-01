Charlize Theron's kids are trying to "find themselves" as individuals.

The 46-year-old actress knows it is "inevitable" that Jackson, nine, and six-year-old August will want to be more independent so she's cherishing the fact her daughters still want to share her bed and be close to her at night because such moments won't last forever.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My only saving grace is that as soon as it starts to get dark, they'll crawl into bed with me, and you know, I'll scratch their back. And so I still feel like I have the power.

"But it is definitely happening. It's inevitable right? They want to find themselves and be individuals."

Charlize has reprised her voice role as Mirticia Addams in 'The Addams Family 2' and she can relate to the family matriarch for her desire to understand her children better.

She said: "I think that no matter what your personality is, or your parenting technique, we can all relate to wanting to connect more with your kids or trying to understand your kids more.

"And she deeply wants those things, even though she's dry and she's direct, and I guess could be described as cold. There really is a real deep love that I think she has for her kids."

The blonde beauty admitted taking on the role for a second time has been easier because she's more comfortable with the character.

She said: "It becomes a little easier because you don't have to do all that leg work that you did on the first one of, kind of, discovery.

"So we know what the voice is, we know what the cadence is, so it's kind of like coming back to a nice pair of sweats that you just want to wear again. And then just playing around with that, you know, just trying to figure out new ways to kind of take that voice and work with it."

Charlize loved working with Snoop Dogg - who voices Cousin Itt in the movie - and her kids are fans, but she joked she's having to be careful when it comes to them listening to his music.

She said: "Oh man, it's a big shadow to stand in. Everybody just really wants to talk [to him], truthfully, I mean this interview is probably never gonna air, so let's not even kid ourselves. It's gonna be Snoop.

"I'll literally just be like, mumbling something.

"He's such a hit in my house. My six year old is obsessed with him, obsessed. We had to eliminate a few songs recently on her iPad. Problematic."

She jokingly added: "We can like Snoop but we're not liking him that much yet."