PlayStation Studios has acquired Bluepoint Games.

The developers are known for their high-quality remakes and remasters and have worked on bringing PlayStation classics to the latest generation of consoles.

Bluepoint has previously worked on 'God of War', 'Shadow of the Colossus' and 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection'.

The studio's most recent project was the critically acclaimed 'Demon's Souls' remake for PS5.

Marco Thrush, the president of Bluepoint Games, said: "PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalogue and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players.

"Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community."

Thrush recently confirmed that its next title will be an original game.

He told IGN: "Our next project, we’re working on original content right now.

"We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us.

"We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that’s what we’re now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do and show what PlayStation can do."

Thrush added that the firm are lucky that they get to "polish" gamers that have already been created by other publishers.

He said: "When we're working on a remaster, on a remake, we're very, very fortunate and that we basically, the original team finishes the game, we get handed that game, and then we got to polish it for a few years."