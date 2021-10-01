Nikki Reed doesn't own a car.

The 33-year-old actress - who has starred in the likes of 'The Twilight Saga' and 'Thirteen' - has opened up with some secrets about her life and revealed she it's been a while since she decided to ditch her wheels.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine for the publication's '25 Things You Don't Know About Me' feature, she said: "I haven't had a car for two years."

Nikki - who admitted she would "be a lawyer or a doctor" if she had the chance to reinvent herself - noted she's "happiest in nature", and she takes a keen interest in "sustainability".

She added: "I have a huge passion for sustainability and use the planet-pest repellent Wondercide on some of my (many!) animals.

"My goal is to produce only one bag of trash per year."

When it comes to animals, the star - who started rising horses when she was two years old - has plenty at her home.

She revealed: "I have 12 animals including my chickens, who are allowed to come in the house."

And Nikki is always wanting to learn more, having tortured a fellow elementary school student who had Down Syndrome when she was younger.

She said: "To this day I still take courses online because I'm a lifelong student. I'm constantly learning and exploring my areas of passion.

"I moved to Greece when I was 21 in between filming the 'Twilight' movies, and I studied Greek."

Meanwhile, Nikki revealed earlier this year she was acting as a hairdresser for her family - including husband Ian Somerhalder - during lockdown as some salons were forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "I have not stepped into a salon. I do my own cutting. I cut everyone’s hair in this household. I do all the haircuts. My mom’s a hairdresser so it’s not that foreign for me."