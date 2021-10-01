Lady Gaga stunned her fans with a globally streamed performance to celebrate her new album.

The pop star's fans around the world were treated to a preview of her new duets record with Tony Bennett, 'Love for Sale', in partnership with retail brand Westfield.

The 'Rain On Me' hitmaker was delighted to perform in front of her fans once more after being apart from them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "It's so important to me to reunite with my fans after such a long time of not being able to sing for them and I so appreciate Westfield being supportive of that being an experience that is brought through jazz music.

"Jazz music is the greatest music that I believe exists in America and for us to all to be experiencing it together and coming together to watch it, sing it, to listen to it, to cheer for it... this all that I could hope for.

"I just want to express my deep gratitude to all the fans that were here tonight."

Gaga has championed mental health awareness through her career with the Born This Way Foundation, which she founded with her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, and is glad that the conversation surrounding the issue is changing.

The 35-year-old star added: "I think since I started the Born This Way foundation with my mother this conversation around mental health has changed so much as that we're having the conversation.

"Before it was something that was very hard to talk about, there was a huge stigma around it and now it seems that people are more open to discussing it and realising that especially with the state of the world we are in, it's so important that we all have an understanding of the importance of our mental health, and what I would say right now to anyone watching is it's ok to check in with yourself and ask yourself how your head is doing, how you are feeling and if life feels too fast-paced or you need to slow down its ok to acknowledge that and take care of you."