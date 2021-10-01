Noel Gallagher made Bono jealous by having a surprise lunch with Bruce Springsteen.

The Oasis star, 54, ended up having dinner with The Boss - who is close to the U2 frontman - after they got introduced in Ibiza by Calvin Klein while Noel was out with Mick Jagger's daughter Jade, and he insisted on sending a selfie to rile up their mutual friend.

Speaking to Rob Brydon on the 'Brydon &' podcast, he revealed: "We said, 'Let's do a selfie and send it to Bono', because it will ruin his day. Because he and Bono are great friends, as are Bono and me, and Bono loves him.

"So we sent this thing, and within 10 seconds, he was on the phone saying, ‘Where are you guys? Where are you? How long would it take for a chopper to get there? Where are you? I'm in France’. It's like, ‘No, we're in a different country.' "

The 'Wonderwall' singer loved getting to meet the 'Born To Run' icon, and he was excited about becoming friends with such a "revered" legend.

He added: "I have to tell you, he's one of the nicest guys I've ever met in my entire life. He's so knowledgeable about music. At the time, I had recently got his book, and it was amazing.

"We had a great time, and I loved him even more after that. He was just so knowledgeable about obscure music, and we talked about The Kinks, the Beatles, writing books, doing gigs and just everything.

"It’s great when you meet people like that and find out they're that genuine and amazing. I always find that the more revered the person is, the nicer they are because of the less they have to prove.”

Brydon & is a Spotify Original Podcast with new episodes airing every Thursday. You can listen at https://open.spotify.com/show/3OcTTmr7iulkTCddZv2k4x.