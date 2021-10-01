Princess Beatrice has named her daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

The 33-year-old royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their daughter into the world on September 18, and on Friday (01.10.21), Beatrice confirmed the name they have chosen to give their new arrival.

Beatrice posted the news on Twitter, where she also said her five-year-old stepson Wolfie – whom Edoardo has with Dara Huang – is “the best big brother” to little Sienna.

She wrote: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

And Edoardo also revealed his daughter’s name in his own social media post on Friday.

He said: "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying … that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

Sienna’s middle name is a tribute to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and comes after several other royal children – including Prince William’s daughter Charlotte Elizabeth and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana – have also honoured the monarch with their monikers.

Meanwhile, Beatrice announced her baby’s arrival on September 20, when she revealed the tot has been born two days earlier at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

She wrote at the time: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The royal family's new addition is currently 11th in the line of succession to the British throne, and is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great grandchild.