Jamie Lee Curtis believes Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney was “so important”.

The ‘Black Widow’ actress recently settled her legal dispute with Disney over the release of the new Marvel movie, after she filed papers in July to sue them for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings as she claimed their decision to release the movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.

And after Jamie praised Scarlett’s decision to stand up for herself earlier this month, the ‘Halloween Kills’ star has now insisted she will always “stand with the women” who are fighting for change.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Jamie said: “I’ve always just thought of her as … I don’t want to say fearless, because she’s been so vulnerable on screen that she has shown great empathy and emotion. She’s just f****** cool.

“And I think what she’s doing and saying in this lawsuit is important. Women who speak up are called b****** and strident, and men who speak up are called heroes. So, I’m going to stand with the women.”

Scarlett, 36, was confirmed to have settled her lawsuit this week, and although the terms of her agreement with Disney have not been disclosed, the actress has vowed to continue working with the company for "years to come".

She said in a statement: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Meanwhile, Jamie had previously warned people not to “f*** with" Scarlett as she praised her for her brave actions.

The 62-year-old actress said: "I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him.

"And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay.

"Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional centre or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f*** with this mama bear."