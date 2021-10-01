Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have a “working relationship” but are “not back together”.

The 40-year-old reality star and the ‘Hurricane’ hitmaker called time on their marriage earlier this year after seven years together, and although they’ve continued to spend time together, sources have insisted they’re only maintaining a platonic and work-based relationship.

Kanye, 44, is said to still be “styling” his estranged wife, and the pair are also co-parenting their four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “They have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent. They’re not back together.

“[Kim] will be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ alum recently explained she realised her romance with Kanye was over after noticing they were “getting along best” when Kanye was out of town.

Speaking about the split, Kim said: "I never thought I was lonely ... I always thought that's totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state. And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that, and then after turning 40 this year, I was like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.'

"I thought, 'Oh my God, that's when we're getting along the best' - but then that is sad to me, and that's not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day ... the little things are what I don't have."

And a source previously said the pair – who split in February – are “focused on co-parenting”.

They explained: "It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye. Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."