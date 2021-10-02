Jenna Dewan wants to teach her daughter to balance “going after your dreams” with “putting your family first”.

The ‘Step Up’ star is mother to eight-year-old Everly – whom she has with her ex-husband Channing Tatum – and has said she is keen to ensure her daughter has a good role model in her mother, especially when it comes to having her “priorities in the right place”.

She said: “[I want her to know you should be] living for your truest, highest, best self, and going after your dreams, and believing in yourself, and at the same time putting your family first.

“She sees that I have my priorities in the right place, but she also sees that I love what I do, and I am able to go after that, and work hard, and fail and succeed, and all of that. I think that that is good for little girls to see."

Everly is already helping around the house and putting her family above everything else, as Jenna said she is an “amazing” big sister to 18-month-old Callum, whom the actress has with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

She added: "She is amazing. She is a really good big sister. I am everyday impressed by her. She is helpful, she is funny, she plays with him. He adores her."

And Jenna, 40, also gushed over Steve, whom she credited with making a point to support “powerful women in all ways”.

She said: "He really supports me and believes in me. He actually makes me feel wonderful about all of the different aspects of myself, and my work, and life and as a mom. He is so, so supportive. It is great."

The couple got engaged back in February last year but are “still just talking about” plans for their big day.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Jenna said: "We got engaged, had Callum, and then COVID quarantine happened, so obviously our priorities were more on keeping ourselves safe. I think when we are able to have a safe gathering and life kind of relaxes a bit we can focus on that.

"I know we want it to be intimate, and [for] the people we love the most, and not a huge affair. [We want] something that is really meaningful. There is no rush."