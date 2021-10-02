Peter Andre would love to play James Bond.

The 48-year-old star admitted that while he would like to see 'Luther' actor Idris Elba in the 007 role, Peter himself would also love a crack at playing the iconic suave spy one day.

He said: "There’s a lot of speculation over who the next James Bond is going to be.

"I personally think Idris Elba would do a great job.

"It would be anyone’s dream to play an iconic role like that. Would I do it if asked? Hell yeah!"

However, Peter believes he would probably be a flop if he ever landed the iconic role.

He said: "Although I’d probably be more James Pond than James Bond!"

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker also admitted he loves the idea that broadcaster Piers Morgan has put his name forward for the role.

Speaking to new! magazine, he added: "I know Piers Morgan has put his name in the hat, which I love.

"I see what he’s doing there, he’s probably thinking as Pierce Brosnan has already played James Bond they might want someone with a very similar name.

"Very clever, Piers!"

Daniel Craig makes his final outing as Bond in the current movie 'No Time To Die'.

The actor recently called for roles "just as good as James Bond" for women and actors of colour.

When asked if he would support a more "diverse" appointment as his replacement, he replied: "The answer to that is very simple.

"There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"