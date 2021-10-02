Marvin Humes used to "always find a reason not to walk anywhere" before lockdown.

The JLS singer's wife Rochelle Humes has revealed her significant other wasn't much of a rambler before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but she has managed to "convert him", and the couple enjoy family strolls with their kids nowadays.

She said: "What’s funny is my husband would always find a reason not to walk anywhere, whereas I have always loved it.

"But where we have been doing it so much we have converted him into enjoying it!

"There is something to be said about being outdoors you feel better for it."

Rochelle - who has children Alaia, eight, Valentina, four, and 11-month-old Blake, with Marvin - admitted her family are keen to keep up their love of walking even when the pandemic is long gone.

She added to OK! magazine "We have a little route behind where we live, with lots of fields.

"We can walk to the coffee shop, the kids have an orange juice - it's nice to go for a walk together and it's something we're going to keep up, for sure."

Rochelle's comments come after Marvin - who has co-hosted TV shows alongside his wife - recently admitted he appreciates her "direct" approach at work.

He explained: "I think we're actually very lucky that we can work together because, I'm sure for some couples, it wouldn't work as well.

"But for us, we don't take it too seriously, we like to have a bit of fun with it. And you know your partner the best, more than anybody else, so I know when to jump in if Roch isn't feeling something. And she can be very direct with me..."

Rochelle is happy to take control of the situation on set.

The former Saturdays star said: "I'll change the script and just be like, 'I know you won't want to do that bit.'"