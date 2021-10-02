Jamie Lee Curtis has defended her decision to stand by Scarlett Johannsson, and reveals that she would love to work with her.

The 62-year-old 'Freaky Friday' actress stuck up for the star amidst her pay dispute lawsuit with Disney and now has nothing but words of support for the star.

She said: "I think what she's doing and in this lawsuit is important. Women who speak up are called b*tches and strident and men who speak up are called heroes, so I’m gonna stand with the women.”

It comes after the actress took to Time Magazine to pen a message of support for Scarlett, who was suing Disney, accusing it of breaching her contract when it offered the movie on its Disney+ streaming service while it was still showing in cinemas.

Jamie wrote: "I recently watched her own the screen as the 'Black Widow' who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him. And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay."

The lawsuit between Scarlett, 36, and the movie giant was eventually settled yesterday (01.10.2021), although the details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

In a statement, she said: "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team"