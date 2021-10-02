Dame Joan Collins has called out the Kardashians for the amount of plastic surgery they have had.

The 88-year-old actress - despite being a good friend of momager Kris Jenner, 63, - took to the pages of her upcoming memoir 'My Unapologetic Diaries' to slam the reality star sisters.

She said: "Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists.”

The iconic star - who famously starred as Alexis Carrington Colby in 'Dynasty' - was also not afraid to hold back about her former co-star Linda Evans's surgery either.

Linda starred alongside Joan in the world-famous soap opera, playing Alexis's nemesis Krystle.

Joan wrote: "Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid? Every one of the other actors was saying, ‘What do you think she had done?"

When it comes to current trends, Joan is not a fan of the nip and tuck procedures and isn't afraid to "laugh" at them.

She added: "Am I the only one who thinks there’s an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous. I’m sorry. And if people want to go round looking like that I’m going to laugh at it.”