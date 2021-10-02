Netflix has acquired a video game studio.

The streaming giant has pushed forward with its plan to expand into the video game world, as it has officially bought out Night School Studio, an independent game developer that will mark the first acquisition of its kind for Netflix.

Night School is known for developing a couple of hit games, including 2019’s ‘Afterparty’, and 2016 thriller game ‘Oxenfree’.

In a statement, Mike Verdu, the Vice President for Game Development at Netflix, said: “We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world. So we’re excited to announce today Night School Studio is joining Netflix.

“We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play.

“Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more.”

The announcement of the acquisition comes just one day after Netflix revealed that its early library of mobile games, which debuted to Android users in Poland in August, would also be rolling out for free to subscribers in Spain and Italy.

The games do not require any purchase to play, but they do call for the user to download the games externally through the Google Play Store.