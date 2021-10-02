Facebook Reels have exited the beta testing phase in the US.

The social media giant put Reels – which allows users to create short-form video content within the Facebook app – into beta just las month, but they’ve already decided they’re ready to fully launch the new feature.

On Friday (01.10.21), the company said it would be releasing Facebook Reels to users in the US on both iOS and Android devices.

Reels is Facebook’s answer to TikTok, and the feature allows creators to make and share short-form video content using a variety of editing tools, including those for music and audio, AR effects, using timers and countdowns and more.

With the public launch, creators will be able to create their Reels directly on Facebook as well as share their exiting Instagram Reels to Facebook in order to help them build a following across both apps.

And Facebook has also announced plans to pay creators for well-performing Reels.

The new bonus program will be funded as part of Facebook’s larger commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022, and will pay eligible creators based on the performance of their Reels across Facebook and Instagram.

The program will pay out on Reels that get at least 1,000 views over a 30-day period, but Facebook has not yet confirmed how big those payments will be.

Facebook will be opening the program to US creators only and will be invite-only for the time being, although it will later expand to include more markets.