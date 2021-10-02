Daniel Craig is to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star for his role as James Bond as he bows out of the franchise in latest movie 'No Time to Die.'

The 53-year-old actor has played the 007 character for five films and is now the fourth actor from the series to receive a star.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement: “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard."

His star will be located next to the other Bond actors who have received the honour - including David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore.

The occasion will be marked with the help of his 'No Time To Die' co-star Rami Malek, 40, as well as the producers behind the blockbuster movies - Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Daniel Craig's ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday 06.10.21, just two days before the North American premiere of 'No Time to Die.'

The film received its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday 28.09.2021.