Katie Price's ex fiancée has spoken out in support of the troubled star.

Kris Boyson was formerly engaged to the glamour model, who is currently in rehab following her horrific car crash earlier this week.

He said: "Kate has a great around her that will hopefully help with this. I just hope this can be the turning point for her to change her life."

Personal trainer Kris - who dated the reality star for around two years until 2019 - hoped that the shock accident will be a "blessing in disguise."

Speaking to The Sun, he added: The crash was like a blessing in disguise because now hopefully she can get the help she needs."

The 42-year-old star checked into rehabilitation clinic The Priory following her crash and now Kris reveals that he is "concerned" about her wellbeing.

He said: I was worried about her health, her mental wellbeing and the kids first of all. As an advocate of mental health of course it really worries me, I am concerned for her wellbeing."

It comes after Katie's family issued a statement on Tuesday which echoed Kris's feelings.

They wrote: "As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true."