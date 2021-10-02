David Lee Roth is retiring.

The former Van Halen frontman has announced he will hang up his microphone following five solo concerts in Las Vegas, kicking off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) and concluding on January 8, 2022.

On his final farewell with the short residency at the world-famous House of Blues, Dave told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring.

“This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.

“I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

The 66-year-old rocker appeared to suggest that the death of his former bandmate, Eddie Van Halen - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October at the age of 65 - had made him realise just how short life is.

He said: “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter."

The rock legend was a member of the classic lineup of the 'Jump' hitmakers, along with bassist Michael Anthony, 67, drummer Alex Van Halen, 68, and late guitarist Eddie.

The musician's first stint in the hard rock group lasted between 1974 and 1985, before returning in 1996, and, again, in 2006 up until their dissolution following the passing of Eddie in 2020.

In 2007, Dave - whose career spans nearly five decades - was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates.

He featured on seven of their studio albums, the most recent being 2012's 'A Different Kind of Truth'.

Away from Halen, Dave has had a glittering solo career from the get-go, with his 1986 critically-acclaimed debut solo album, 'Eat 'Em and Smile', reaching the top five of the Billboard Top 200, selling over two million copies in the US alone.

Dave released his final album, 'Diamond Dave', in 2003.