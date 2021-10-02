Willie Garson's son, Nathen, has shared a sweet memory of his late father dancing on a night out together.

The 'Sex and the City' actor - who had recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot 'And Just Like That...' - passed away last month, aged 57, surrounded by his family following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

And his boy - who he adopted in 2009 - shared a touching tribute to his parent.

He captioned the clip and a blurry picture of the pair from the event: "Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000.

"I’m sure your dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast. (sic)"

Following the 'White Collar' star's death, Nathen wrote: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.

"I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

It’s not known how long Willie was battling the disease, but the news was confirmed in an obituary published in the New York Times.

Part of the obituary read: “William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was pancreatic cancer.”

The article also detailed what the actor’s family would like from fans in Willie’s honour.

It continued: “In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights.”

Following Willie’s death, several of his ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars paid their respects, including Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cynthia said: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him.

“He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson.”

While Kim wrote: "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo (sic)"

And Sarah Jessica admitted she's finding the loss “unbearable”.