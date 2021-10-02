'Orange Is the New Black' star Taryn Manning is reportedly no longer engaged to Anne Cline.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old actress and her fiance called time on their relationship in August, just two months after her girlfriend popped the question during one of her gigs at a restaurant/bar in Panama City, Florida.

It's been claimed by the outlet that Taryn has already allegedly moved on with a new man.

And on Friday (01.20.21), the 'Sons of Anarchy' star took to Instagram to share a quote about meeting a "special person".

It read: "And then suddenly, you meet that special person that makes you forget about yesterday and dream about tomorrow."

Taryn captioned the post: "You are soovin #mywholelife", along with a red heart emoji.

Neither Taryn nor Anne have commented on their split at the time of writing.

The romantic proposal in the summer saw the musician pause her concert to run over to the actress to ask her for her hand in marriage.

The pair then shared a hug and the audience cheered as Taryn responded: "Yes!"

Although they had kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, they were spotted together on a dog walk in March.

Meanwhile, Taryn previously insisted it's impossible to love someone else if you can't love yourself while talking about wanting to reconcile with her family after being estranged from them.

She said: “And that’s number one, as cliche as that sounds. It’s the most cliche, kind of nerdy thing. Like, ‘You can’t love anybody until you love yourself.’ But it’s true, you really can’t.

“Forgiveness is another form of letting go. I think letting someone go and truly meaning it, it’s a boomerang and they come back around.

"Because true love always comes back around. And family love should come back around.”