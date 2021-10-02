Stacey Solomon will "miss being pregnant".

The 'Loose Women' panellist is due to welcome her fourth child, her first daughter, into the world any day now, and she has admitted that while she is excited to meet her little girl, she will miss being with child.

The 31-year-old TV personality - who is also a mother to Zachery, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, as well as two-year-old Rex with her fiancé Joe Swash – wrote an emotional post on her Instagram Story, including a picture of her cuddling her youngest boy and wrote: “Night night. I can’t sleep tonight.

“Thinking too much. Also the 6pm nap with this one probably didn’t help.

“Hope you’re OK tonight. (sic)"

The note also included the Dr. Seuss quote: “Don’t cry because it is over smile because it happened.”

Stacey added: “Saw this quote today and it made me think about my pregnancy ending soon and how excited I am to do everything all over again.

“I’ll miss being pregnant so much but I am so so grateful and happy that I got to be. (sic)"

In August, Stacey admitted she was "so grateful" after being reassured her unborn baby is "comfy and safe".

The 'X Factor' alumni had an ultrasound for reassurance after many of her fans commented that her pregnancy bump was "small" at the time.

And she and husband-to-be Joe were relieved to be told that doesn't mean there's a problem.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Good morning. Sorry I’ve been so quiet we’ve spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle.

“All is OK. And we go to see her this morning to double check everything…Feeling so grateful that she’s happy, comfy and safe in there. Happy Sunday. (sic)"

Stacey confirmed earlier that month that she and the former 'EastEnders' actor - who also has son Harry, 13, from his relationship with Emma Sophocleous - will welcome their baby girl into the world.