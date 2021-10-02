Kim Kardashian West is feeling the "pressure" ahead of her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig.

The 40-year-old reality star is gearing up to guest present an episode of the comedy showcase on October 9, which will see Halsey perform, and confessed she is getting nervous ahead of the show next week while showing off her floral gift from designer Jeff Leatham.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was sent pink roses in the shape of 'SNL' to celebrate her upcoming hosting debut.

Kim said on her Instagram Story: “Thanks so much for sending me these flowers. That is so amazing and I absolutely love them.”

She added: “The pressure!”

The KKW Beauty and SKIMS founder admitting to feeling nervous comes after Debra Messing questioned why Kim is hosting the legendary show.

The 'Will & Grace' star asked fans if she was "missing something" after the announcement, as while Kim is a "cultural icon", those who front the programme are usually "performers".

She wrote on Twitter: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Confirming the news, Kim tweeted: "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!

@nbcsnl (sic)"

The new series - which will be live-streamed on Peacock for the first time - will also see Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek front the NBC programme.