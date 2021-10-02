Billie Eilish is set to perform as Sally from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' at Danny Elfman's upcoming concert.

The Grammy-winner will take to the stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 29 to perform 'Sally's Song' from the 1993 stop-motion classic.

Composer Danny announced on Twitter: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

The Halloween event will also see Weird Al Yankovic as Lock and Ken Page will return as Oogie Boogie.

Meanwhile, the 'No Time To Die' singer confessed this week that she was worried she'd wet herself with excitement on hearing her Bond theme tune on the big screen.

The 19-year-old singer performs the title track from the James Bond film of the same name - which finally got its premiere the other night after months of delays - and she admitted she was very excited by the "crazy" turn of events.

She said: "It's going to be crazy. Oh my god, I'm gonna pee myself."

Billie wrote the song with her brother Finneas and they both always wanted it to be a "big moment".

She added: "We still wanted to have a big moment because it's a Bond song. And as much as I'm known for singing quietly, I guess, I was just like, 'I'm gonna prove I can do this other stuff too.'"