Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer attended the Women's March in New York on Saturday (02.10.21).

The 31-year-old actress - who is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney - and the 'Trainwreck' star took part in the rally for abortion justice outside the US Supreme Court in the Big Apple.

The former could be seen holding a handwritten sign which read: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

Amy, who recently had her uterus and appendix removed to help treat endometriosis, captioned the picture of the pair protesting: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice."

The 40-year-old comedienne confirmed she was due to attend the rally a day earlier.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star wrote: “Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights.”

The rally comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law that bans nearly all abortions in the state.

Meanwhile, Amy recently called for women's medical issues to receive more funding.

She wrote: “I can’t answer medically because there is no research on this s*** because they only happen TO WOMEN and there is no time to study them because all resources need to be funneled into researching ERECTILE DISFUNCTION.

"THERE IS BARELY ANY RESEARCH ON ENDOMETRIOSIS WHICH OVER 10 percent of women have. ALL FUNDING SEEMS TO GO TO D–KMEREGENCIES.(sic)"