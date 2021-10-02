Britney Spears is said to want to get married before she turns 40 in December.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker recently got engaged to long-time partner Sam Asghari, and a friend of the star has claimed Britney is hoping to tie the knot in Hawaii, before her milestone birthday on December 2, and is even said to be planning to have a child with the 27-year-old fitness model.

The pal told The Mirror newspaper “Britney and Sam would love to get married in Hawaii, it’s where they feel the most happy. Britney would love to do it on or before her 40th, on December 2.

“They’re planning a big party. It will be the first time in years Britney’s been allowed to let her hair down with friends.”

The mother-of-two - who has Jaden, 15, and Sean, 16, with second husband Kevin Federline - is currently on a tropical getaway in the Pacific with her future husband.

The pair are celebrating her father, Jamie Spears, being removed as her conservator, and she is focusing on getting her life back on track following the huge victory in her lengthy lawsuit against her dad.

The friend added: “Britney’s main priorities right now are getting married, having a baby, getting her social life back on track and getting to the bottom of where all her money has been spent. It’s going to be a busy period.”

The 'Toxic' hitmaker admitted she is "on cloud nine" after a judge agreed at a hearing on Wednesday (29.09.21) that Jamie's position in charge of her affairs had become "untenable" and he should be replaced by accountant John Zabel.

Sharing a video from a plane cockpit, Britney - who had previously urged the court to remove Jamie's control - wrote on Instagram: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!!(sic)"

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, hailed the ruling as a "monumental" moment for his client.

He added: "This is a substantial step toward her freedom.

"It's been a lot of hard work. It's been intense. I'm proud. Britney's proud."

Sam and Britney, who had been dating for five years, confirmed their happy news by showing off a video of her flaunting her stunning diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

The pop icon - whose marriage to her first spouse, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas in 2004 was annulled after just 55 hours - captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

While Sam shared a separate photo of the ring and him and Britney kissing on his account.