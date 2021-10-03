Steve Martin thought Selena Gomez was an acting "beginner" before she signed up for 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 76-year-old actor was aware of some of Selena's songs, but he didn't know much about her acting career - which includes roles in 'Wizards of Waverly Place', 'Spring Breakers', and 'The Dead Don't Die' - ahead of the pair starring alongside one another in their new TV series.

He said: "I knew Selena but didn't know her work.

"Though I do dance around the house to her music all the time.

"But I didn't know her theatric work."

However, Steve soon searched for Selena online and discovered she has been in a number of TV shows and movies.

He said: "So I looked her up and thought, 'Oh, she's going to be young, she's a beginner.'

"And then she's done more movies than I have."

The show sees him reunite with his 'Three Amigos' co-star Martin Short, and Steve admitted he came up with the idea for the series - which sees the trio play three strangers who team up to investigate the death of a neighbour - because he has an interest in how crimes are solved.

He added to US OK! magazine: "I'm actually a true crime, well 'fan' is not the right word, but I'm interested in it.

"I'm interested in the solving of a crime.

"But I decided that it was important to play it straight.

"It still looks like a spoof."

Steve and Martin also starred alongside one another in the 'Father of the Bride' series, but 'Only Murders in the Building' marks the first time they have appeared alongside each other on the small screen.