Google Pixel phones now allow users to automatically record and upload video in an emergency.

The range of mobile phones developed by the technology giant offers a variety of safety features through its special Personal Safety app, including a safety check-in that automatically notifies your contacts if you don’t respond as scheduled, and the ability to automatically dial for emergency services if your phone detects you’ve been in a car accident.

And according to new reports from XDA-Developers and Android Police, there’s a new feature in the app that can automatically record video if you activate the built-in Emergency SOS.

Once activated, the feature can record continuously for up to 45 minutes, and if you have an internet connection, the footage will get automatically backed up to your Google Account, where it will be stored for seven days.

What’s more, if you tell the app to share automatically, it will send a link for that video file to any emergency contacts you’ve selected.

To access the new feature, go to the settings of the Personal Safety app on your Google Pixel phone.

You can also switch on the service by pressing the phone’s power button five times, which activates Emergency SOS.

While it’s active, the phone is still available for you to use with a minimized viewfinder and notification icon to indicate that a recording is happening.

Emergency SOS can also do other things while active depending on which settings you have activated, including calling emergency services, sharing your information with your emergency contacts, or even playing an alarm sound.