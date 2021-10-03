Anthony Ramos had a "two-week window" to learn to drive before shooting 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'.

The 29-year-old actor didn't have a driver's license before he was cast in the upcoming movie, and he quickly had to learn the ropes before the cameras started rolling.

He explained: "My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it'. I had like a two-week window to try and book a road test and pass."

Anthony explained that having grown up in New York City, he never really needed to learn to drive.

The actor admitted it never really occurred to him before he joined the 'Transformers' cast.

He told the 'Spout' podcast: "I mean, I never need it. Then later on, Uber came. I was like, 'Whoa, what is this? You can get a phone and call a stranger, come and roll up to your crib.'"

Anthony stars in the upcoming movie alongside Dominique Fishback.

In the film, the movie stars - who have been close friends for years - get involved in a conflict between the three factions of Transformers.

Reflecting on the project - which is slated for release in 2022 - Anthony explained: "Today's my first day with Dominique on set and we've been friends for like six years, and she's from Brooklyn, and I'm from Brooklyn. And it's like a thing where you from New York and you're doing movies or TV or whatever, film, theatre - you find each other, you know."

Anthony previously admitted to being thrilled when he first read the script for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'.

He said: "I was [in front of the TV] every week watching 'Beast Wars'. So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."