Jennifer Garner has joined TikTok.

The 49-year-old actress joined the video-sharing platform to mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of 'Alias', the hit TV series created by JJ Abrams.

Jennifer - who starred as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA, on the show - posted a TikTok video that showed photos of various cast members, before the still images turned into behind-the-scenes video footage from a recent cast reunion.

The likes of Michael Vartan, Victor Garber and Gina Torres attended the 'Alias' reunion, and Jennifer captioned the video: "We’re here, we’re older, but we still got it."

The Hollywood star has also taken to Instagram to reveal details of the reunion celebrations.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain— you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN.

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on! . We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Jennifer also explained how the reunion prompted her to join TikTok.

Her Instagram post continued: "The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok. No dot in the middle over there, but the same nonsense— jennifergarner on TikTok—I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please—avert your gaze. (sic)"