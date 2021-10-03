Jana Kramer admits co-parenting with Mike Caussin is "very hard".

The 37-year-old singer split from Mike, 34, earlier this year, and she's conceded that co-parenting with the former NFL star has been a big challenge.

Jana - who has Jolie, five, and Jace, two, with Mike - told Us Weekly: "It’s very hard. I have no problem saying, like, the other day, I didn’t do it perfectly. I was upset and I was like, ‘I didn’t want this. I didn’t ask for this'.

"My kids [were] crying for him. And I called, and let them obviously FaceTime, but I also was just like, ‘This is just so not fair,’ you know? Then I have to own it and be like, ‘I’m sorry, this is a hard situation.'"

Jana insisted that their kids are, broadly speaking, doing "great" following their split.

However, she also acknowledged that they still have bad days.

She said: "I never wanted it to be in this situation, it’s important to know that we’re better off and to own when frustrations do come up.

"It is hard, but the kids deserve us to be happy around each other because that’s what they deserve. So I just kind of bite my lip a lot."

Jana hopes that her new single, 'Voices', will project her current state of mind to her fans.

The country singer - who married Mike in 2015 - is also keen to help other people who are going through a similar experience.

She shared: "When I was going through my divorce, all those voices came back that I thought were buried.

"We all have negative voices that come in, so, [I wanted] to be able to help other people and to show like, like, ‘Look, you’re not alone.'"