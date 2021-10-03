Professor Green is engaged to Karima McAdams.

The 37-year-old rap star asked the actress to marry him on Saturday (02.10.21), and Karima has already taken to social media to share the news of their engagement.

The 36-year-old star posted a black-and-white snap of the loved-up couple on Instagram, and captioned the image: "02.10.21 said Yes. (sic)"

In the photo, Karima is seen planting a kiss on the cheek of her new fiance.

The 'Just Be Good to Green' hitmaker has also posted a snap of Karima's sparkling engagement ring on his own Instagram account.

The rapper - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - captioned the photo: "You call me easy love.

"I call you my gorgeous thing.

"Loving me isn’t always easy, but you are always gorgeous."

In response, Karima said: "STEPHEN!...this picture was for your Nan. [shocked-face emoji] (sic)"

Karima and her fiance welcomed their first child - a baby boy called Slimane Ray - into the world in March.

And the chart-topping rapper previously admitted he had no "experience" with children until he had his son.

He said: "I started the unlikely dads club because of it.

"I didn’t really know my head from my a*** when he first arrived if I’m honest because I’ve not had any experience with children.

"Really, the first trial that I had with children was Karima’s nephew, who was born shortly after we met.

"But anyway, we have our son now. He’s amazing and it’s been a journey."

The ‘Lullaby’ hitmaker - who was married to Millie Mackintosh between 2013 and 2016 - also insisted he won’t be putting pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps when he’s older.

He explained: "I would like for him to explore things as he wants to.

"I want him to be secure in himself and feel able to explore whatever it is that he wants to whenever he wants to because I didn’t have that when I was growing up. And beyond that, he’s free to do as he pleases."