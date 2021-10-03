Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been gifted a Mercedes-Benz by her fiance ahead of her 30th birthday.

The Little Mix star is set to celebrate her landmark birthday on Monday (04.10.21), and ahead of her big day, Leigh-Anne has revealed she's been given a green Mercedes-Benz G-Class by Andre Gray.

The pop singer posted photos of herself sat on the vehicle on Instagram and she captioned the eye-catching images: "Always wanted a Green car [crying emoji] boy did good @andregray_ [crying and heart emojis] this is the sexiest thing I've ever seen [laughter and heart emojis] (sic)"

The loved-up couple have been dating since 2016, and on August 16, the 'Black Magic' hitmaker gave birth to twins.

Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to announce the news at the time, posting an adorable black and white snap of the two tots' tiny toes and feet on the social media platform.

The pop star - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2011 - captioned the post: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two ... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21 (sic)"

Back in June, Leigh-Anne admitted that being pregnant had been the "hardest thing" she's ever done, due to the side-effects.

Writing on Instagram, the singer shared: "Time to give my body some credit ... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks.

"Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix ... but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown ... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing (sic)"