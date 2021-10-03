Jordana Brewster is "starting to plan" her wedding day.

The 41-year-old actress announced her engagement to Mason Morfit last month, and she's determined to savour "each step" of their romance.

Jordana - who was previously married to film producer Andrew Form, between 2007 and 2020 - explained: "It feels really exciting. I'm starting to plan and I'm going to take it really slowly and I'm going to really savour each step.

"I'm actually going to have an engagement party and I have a Pinterest for the dress and I'm doing all the girly girly stuff I never did. So I'm really excited."

Asked how she knew that Mason was the perfect man for her, Jordana told People: "That was just a given. Yeah, there was no second guessing."

Jordana previously admitted that Mason's proposal was "super romantic and traditional".

The 'Fast and Furious' star revealed that the proposal was only witnessed by the couple themselves and their puppy.

She said: "It occurred a couple of weeks ago, and it was super romantic and traditional. And it was ... It was really awesome.

"And it was just the two of us, and my puppy was there."

The brunette beauty also gushed over her relationship with Mason, admitting she feels "completely safe and loved" by the businessman.

Asked to reveal the best part of their romance, Jordana replied: "Where do I start?

"It just … he makes me blush. But one of the things that I really love about our relationship is that we're growing together. And that he pushes me to be better, and I push him to be better.

"And we have a partnership where I feel completely safe and loved. And that feels amazing."