Sophia Bush is "intentionally cherishing" her engagement to Grant Hughes.

The 39-year-old actress and Grant got engaged during a romantic break in Italy in August, and Sophie is determined to make the most of the experience.

She told People: "It's funny. I think when you're an adult and you understand what mental health is and you know all of the things we have learned, as individuals, you always hear that marriage is work and it's the best job you'll ever have, but it requires effort.

"And we got engaged and I looked around and said, 'Why didn't anyone tell me how sweet and pure this would be?' It's just so sweet and it's a time that I'm very intentionally cherishing. And you know, more adventures on the horizon."

Last month, Sophia admitted she feels "lucky" to be engaged to Grant.

The actress insisted she appreciates her fiance and the other people who make up her support network.

She said: "I will say, I do feel lucky whether it's my life partner or the wonderful group of men in my life, who make up my friends, and allies who make up my support system.

"And I feel really lucky that across the spectrum of the dudes in my life, I have a real group of good ones."

The star took to Instagram to announce news of her engagement in August, revealing that Grant had popped the question on Lake Como.

Sophia wrote on the image-sharing site: "So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts. (sic)"