George Clooney's wife thinks he is a "great" teacher to their kids - but only of pranks.

The 'Tender Bar' director is known for his love of gags and has been passing his sense of humour on to four-year-old Ella and Alexander during lockdown over the last year and is hoping his tips will pay off for the kids as they get older.

George's wife Amal praised him as a "great" teacher to the kids but asked what he's been teaching them, she quipped: "He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we'll see if it develops."

George added: "Well, I think those can really pay off over time."

The couple insisted having to spend more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic has been "fine" for their family, largely because the twins are so young.

George explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are four and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world.

"So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home."

Although work is now getting busier for the 60-year-old actor-and-director and his lawyer wife, they can still "manage" the demands of their family.

Amal said: "It's probably like many families where both parents work. I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it, and I feel very lucky."

George previously joked his job as a parent was to teach his kids "terrible things".

He said: “My whole job really is to teach them terrible things. And I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother. “And it’s fun because, you know, Amal, she’ll be talking to a judge on a trial in the Sudan or a trial in Myanmar … she’s having very serious conversations and then my son’ll come in with a nappy on his head. This is a stroke of genius, you know.”