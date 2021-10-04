Jade Thirlwall doesn't think fans treat her like a "real human".

The Little Mix singer insisted getting attention because of who she is will never "feel normal" and she gets "a bit of anxiety" when she sees groups of people waiting for her.

She said: “I think when you are famous some people don’t see you as a real human any more, so they think it’s acceptable to do things like grab your arm.

"They feel like they own a part of you, or that they are entitled to be in your personal space because you’ve somehow asked for it.

“I still get a bit of anxiety when I’m leaving a venue and there’s a bunch of people outside – it’s never gonna feel normal.”

But the 28-year-old star insisted the positives outweigh the negatives and she's proud she and bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are still going strong.

Speaking to a Dublin radio station, she added: “We’ve managed to evolve over the years and adapt to the industry changes.

“That’s been one of our strong points – still being Little Mix and still having fun and that empowering sound.”

Meanwhile, after Perrie recently gave birth to son Axel and Leigh-Anne welcomed twins into the world, Jade recently admitted their WhatsApp group has changed massively.

She said: "Leigh actually sent me a picture of the babies and I was like, 'What's that on the side?' and she was like, 'That's s***'. It was a really beautiful picture of them and then just like poo on the side. I was like, 'oh, OK!'"

Jade also revealed she's eager to return home at some point to support her favourite soccer team.

Asked about her plans away from music, she shared: "Hopefully [I will] go home a bit more and watch my favourite football team, because I've missed out on that for a while, South Shields FC."