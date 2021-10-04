Taryn Manning reportedly felt she had to get engaged due to Anne Cline's public proposal.

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress agreed to marry the 30-year-old singer in June after she popped the question during one of her gigs in Florida, but insiders have claimed the 42-year-old star - who was revealed to have split from her fiancee over the weekend - didn't think she could say no due to the people and cameras watching them.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Taryn only said ‘yes’ because her ex, Anne, put her on the spot."

According to the insider, her hesitation was partly why Taryn never shared a formal announcement about the engagement, or even mentioned it on social media.

And after a few weeks of being engaged, Taryn came to realise her romance with Anne was “just was not the right relationship for her.”

The 'Karen' star instigated the split around a month ago and has now "moved on".

The insider said: “She now has moved on and is happy in a new relationship.

Taryn first sparked speculation they had split in late August when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her cuddling a dog.

She captioned the post: “I’m sticking with animals from here on out #humanssucksometimes.(sic)"

And on Friday (01.20.21), the 'Sons of Anarchy' star took to Instagram to share a quote about meeting a "special person".

It read: "And then suddenly, you meet that special person that makes you forget about yesterday and dream about tomorrow."

Taryn captioned the post: "You are soovin #mywholelife", along with a red heart emoji.

Neither Taryn nor Anne have commented on their split at the time of writing.

The romantic proposal in the summer saw the musician pause her concert to run over to the actress to ask her for her hand in marriage.

The pair then shared a hug and the audience cheered as Taryn responded: "Yes!"