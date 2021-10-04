Audrina Patridge's ex-husband is not allowed to see their daughter without supervision.

The former 'Hills' star and Corey Bohan - who she split from in September 2017 - will continue to share joint legal custody of five-year-old Kirra, but the brunette beauty will have physical custody for the majority of the time.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has ruled Corey can see Kirra for eight hours a week, but they must be supervised by either a professional or someone else who Audrina agrees to, and the BMX rider must foot the bill for the escort.

In addition, Corey is not allowed to be listed as emergency contact for Kirra at her school or daycare facility, but he and Audrina will still have to work together on issues connected with the youngster's education, health and welfare.

The 36-year-old beauty recently revealed she has been teaching Kirra about the "power to choose".

Asked what her favourite affirmation or mantra is, she said: "'I have the power to choose!' The way you think determines how you feel, which determines how you act. I am teaching my daughter Kirra about the power to choose, and how when we wake up, we choose to be happy and positive."

And Audrina always tries to take time off social media to be with her daughter and "be more present".

Asked what three things she tries to do each day, she explained: "One. Read the Bible. I try to start and end my day with the word of God, even if it's for a minute. It sets a positive tone for your day and ends your day on a positive note. Two. I always workout, if even for just 20 minutes. It's so important to be consistent and get your body moving every day. Three. Do a fun activity with my daughter, and be present in that activity. I make it a point to not be on social media or on my phone and give her my full attention as much as possible."

Audrina's daughter makes her the "happiest".

Asked what makes her happiest, she said: "My daughter Kirra makes me the happiest, always!"