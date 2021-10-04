Cardi B is "so proud" of her husband Offset after he walked in the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 'Up' hitmaker, 28, and her spouse posed in equally as head-turning ensembles, with the former donning an oversized black hat and a Balenciaga trench coat covered in magazine covers and the Migos star wearing a leather jacket, hoodie and a checked shirt tied around his waist, with each piece made several sizes bigger for dramatic effect.

Cardi captioned a series of snaps of the pair at the event: "…popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show!

"Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!! (sic)"

While Offset, 29, added to his own profile: "Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be apart of your art SS22. (sic)"

Last week, Cardi turned heads in two jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler outfits at Paris Fashion Week, three weeks after giving birth to her second child.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker only welcomed a sibling for her three-year-old daughter Kulture - whom she has with husband Offset - into the world less than a month ago.

And she made a surprise appearance at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibit on Tuesday (28.09.21).

The first extravagant ensemble was a plunging red sequined gown from Mugler's 1995 couture collection, complete with a matching cape and feathers.

Not only did the 28-year-old rap megastar - who accessorised with gloves and a statement ruby necklace - have her eyebrows covered in red gems, she also debuted a new eyebrow piercing.

Later on in the evening, the mother-of-two rocked a black leather corset with a sheer skirt.

The Grammy-winner shared the show-stopping looks on her Instagram page and captioned the post: "Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius! (sic)"

Cardi previously turned heads in a vintage Mugler gown inspired by Botticelli’s 'The Birth of Venus' at the 2019 Grammys.