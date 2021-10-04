Keshia Knight Pullman has got married.

The 'Cosby Show' actress' life has "forever changed" after she tied the knot with partner Brad James in a small ceremony which took place at their house last week.

She wrote on Instagram: "Last week my life forever changed. I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!"

The couple - who got engaged in December 2020 - had originally been planning to jet overseas to tie the knot but changed their plans for undisclosed reasons, which they have no regrets about doing.

Keshia added: "It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!

"Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.(sic)"

The 42-year-old actress went on to share with fans how COVID -19 has led her to "live in the moment" and paid tribute to her now-husband.

She said: "Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest “present” that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love. #TheJamesBond"

Meanwhile, Brad also gushed about his new wife along with a slideshow of images from the wedding.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step...

"I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more...

"I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary.(sic)"

Keshia was previously married to to retired National Football League player Edgerton Hartwell, but the couple called it quits in 2016.