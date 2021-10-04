Tommy Dorfman has relished being at Paris Fashion Week as "myself".

The ’13 Reasons Why’ star, who came out as transgender in July, has “more of an affinity” with skirts and dresses and has loved trying on new designer pieces at various runway shows in the French capital.

She said: "It’s been such a fun week to be back – as myself. I’m enjoying going to shows I’ve never gone to before, finally getting to explore different houses in Paris, and to try on different things."

The 29-year-old actress insisted she has never seen fashion as "binary".

Tommy explained: “I never really saw fashion in binary, it’s just a matter of expression. I think about history and men in tunics, men in skirts, men in dresses and to see that sort of re-translated to today is really exciting. It’s fun to be a part of all those things coming together."

The 'Jane the Virgin' star loved wearing a power suit for Givenchy, as it made her feel "so powerful and beautiful".

She told WWD: “I really wanted to wear a power suit. I wanted to feel that confidence and Matthew [Williams’] tailoring is so exceptional. I wore a suit of his a couple of weeks ago to an event and I felt so powerful and beautiful at the same time, so when I knew I was coming to the show I wanted to feel the same.”

Tommy always saw herself as a woman, and even knew she’d be a “mother or a grandmother” in the future.

She said recently: “A trans elder asked me what I see myself as when I'm older, when I'm 60, 70, 90. It was so clear, I just saw Cate Blanchett. But I really couldn't imagine not being a mother or a grandmother.

“My spirit was so attuned to whatever it means to be a woman. I've walked in the privilege of a male body, but [being a woman] is all I've known on the inside. Trans women would clock me all the time and be like, 'Hey, girl, what's up?' because it's sort of a thing you recognise."