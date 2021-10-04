Milo Ventimiglia thinks "everybody is going to be crying" when filming the final episode of 'This Is Us'.

The 44-year-old actor - who portrays patriarch Jack Pearson in the drama series - is trying to savour every moment of shooting the sixth and last season of the show and as the end draws closer, he's expecting most of his co-stars to get increasingly more emotional.

He said: “I think everybody's aware and understands and is hopefully soaking it up the way I'm soaking it up.

"Everybody is going to be crying [by the end].

“It hasn't gotten emotional yet. I'm sure it will. I'm sure there's going to be plenty of tears. I think everybody's going to be crying…

"Sterling [K. Brown] can't do anything but cry on the show. Chrissy Metz cries. Mandy Moore gets emotional."

However, Milo won't be expecting tears from Justin Hartley, who plays the adult incantation of Jack's son Kevin Pearson.

He added to 'Extra': "Justin Hartley? Don't see a tear coming out of that man's eyes… Justin is fun-spirited, always trying to keep people up and laughing.”

But the actor insisted he has no idea yet how the show will end.

He laughed: “Listen, I'm the dude that's wearing the make-up and is paid to read the lines. I learn them as they give them to me.”

Milo admitted his co-stars' previous comments that he's a dad to everyone on set are true.

He said: “Absolutely. Listen, Mandy and I are both mom and dad.

“I used to sit and do homework with the kids… Very paternal, very paternal.”

One thing that may happen with the sixth season of the show is Mandy - who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson - stepping behind the camera to direct an episode.

She said recently: “I think initially I was like, ‘Nope, I don’t think it’s for me.’

“But, as time has gone on, and we have almost 90 episodes under our belt, I’m like, I feel like I have a good sense of how this works and I want to try my hand at it.”