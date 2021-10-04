Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a new female libido booster.

The 'Sliding Doors' actress has taken to Instagram to promote her latest Goop product, a sexual health booster called DTF - an acronym for "down to f***" - and has promised the supplement will "really help" women.

She wrote: "Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age… these can impact our libido and sexual health. So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps.

“And, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we’re @goop (sic)"

A post on Goop's website explained DTF contains Libifem® fenugreek extract, which has been "clinically shown to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women”.

The supplement also includes saffron extract for "mood support" and the "traditional female health adaptogen" shatavari.

The website insisted the supplement is helpful for more than just sex.

It stated: “It’s not just about sex: It’s about supporting our pursuit of more pleasure, more often.”

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Gwyneth recently admitted she is "solidly in perimenopause" and has been experiencing a wide range of symptoms, including heart palpitations, emotional turbulence and irregular periods.

Speaking on her website Goop's podcast 'Ask Me Anything', Gwyneth said: "For me, I'm solidly in perimenopause. Everything is totally irregular and a surprise all the time. My emotions are all over the place as well. Sometimes I get in bed at night and my heart races. The hormones are really no joke. Sometimes I feel like I'm a tetherball at the end of a cord, and it's just like thrashing me around."

And well as the perimenopause, the 'Iron Man' star has also revealed she's battling with long COVID symptoms after contracting the virus last year.

However, she's overhauled her exercise regime and made changes to her diet to reduce the inflammation.

She explained: "I'm not vegetarian, although I have been trying to have vegetables be at the centre of my plate. But at the moment, I'm Paleo, so that's changed things for me recently. I'm still dealing with a little bit of long-haul COVID stuff and some inflammation. So I am really focused on bringing that inflammation down."