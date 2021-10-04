Dave Grohl "hangs out" with the spirit of Lemmy.

The Foo Fighters frontman admitted he often "talks to" friends who have passed away over the years, including the Motorhead frontman - who died in 2015 - and claimed he can often feel his pal's presence when he's driving.

He said: "There are times when I feel like he’s in the car with me and [we] kind of hang out and it’s funny."

Although Dave doesn't pray in a conventional way, he does “sometimes speak to the stars” and have a little “conversation with the universe”.

He added to the Sunday Times magazine: "I think it’s for the same reason that someone would kneel and pray in church, it’s that you would somehow feel connected with something much bigger than you. And I do."

The 'Times Like These' hitmaker regularly dreams of his late Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, and another deceased pal, childhood friend Jimmy Swanson, and is always happy to see them in his nocturnal visions.

He said: “Usually with Kurt he has been alive the whole time and the band is about to go to do another show and I’m so excited for people to see Nirvana again or for the first time.

“It’s always a good feeling when I see him in dreams. Same with Jimmy — you’re reunited, whether it’s in this world or another.”

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old star - who has daughters Violet, 15, Harper, 12, and seven-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordan - relishes the juggle of parenthood and his music career.

He said: “I wake up in the morning. I make pancakes and packed lunches and f****** tie ponytails and get them in a minivan and take them to f****** school and then I come down here and do some interviews and then I’ll go play in front of 25,000 people, get five hours of sleep, wake up, get a pot of coffee and do it again …

"I think it’s hard for most people to imagine, but it can be done.”