Adobe and Little Simz have joined forces to inspire young people in the UK to turn their creative passions into pursuits.

The tech company released new research on Monday (04.10.21) that explores the barriers that stop students aged 16 to 24 from pursuing careers in the creative industry, with three quarters not sure where to start and two-thirds having concerns because of the pandemic.

It also found that over half (52 per cent) of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) students were deterred by their parents, compared to just 37 per cent of white students.

Two-thirds of BAME students are unhappy with the access they have to creative role models, compared to just over half (53 per cent) of their white colleagues.

The study, which surveyed 3,000 people in the UK, also concluded that 92 per cent of creative professionals from pursuing a creative career before they reached university.

To mark Black History Month, Adobe has teamed up with the award-winning rapper Little Simz for the new 'Love the Journey' campaign and have created a heart-warming film brought to life through a love letter to her mother – who she credits as her greatest influence.

In the letter, Simz thanks her mother for being her number one fan and supporting her through her journey by giving her the tools to reach her dreams.